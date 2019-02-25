Try 1 month for 99¢

SOUTH COAST — Heavy, wet snow and saturated soils in Coos and Douglas counties has brought down trees and power lines causing Oregon Department of Transportation to close following highways:

  • Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon due to a landslide (MP 9)
  • Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton (MP 11-24)
  • Oregon 38 west of Elkton between MP 29-37
  • U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile (MP 282)
  • Oregon 138 East between MP 17 and 60 (just east of Glide to West Toketee)
  • Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County

Drivers should expect delays and winter driving conditions from Douglas County north into the Willamette Valley this morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
4
1
0