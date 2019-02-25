SOUTH COAST — Heavy, wet snow and saturated soils in Coos and Douglas counties has brought down trees and power lines causing Oregon Department of Transportation to close following highways:
- Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon due to a landslide (MP 9)
- Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton (MP 11-24)
- Oregon 38 west of Elkton between MP 29-37
- U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile (MP 282)
- Oregon 138 East between MP 17 and 60 (just east of Glide to West Toketee)
- Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County
Drivers should expect delays and winter driving conditions from Douglas County north into the Willamette Valley this morning.