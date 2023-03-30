In February, the Winter Waters campaign, a dining event series designed to introduce Oregon restaurant-goers to locally grown seaweed, made a bigger splash than the organizers anticipated.

“We had so much more interest in Winter Waters than we could have imagined,” says Kristen Penner, co-founder of the campaign and food systems value chain coordinator with Oregon Coast Visitors Association. “The series and team did a fantastic job creating market opportunities for producers in the Oregon seafare economy, building distribution pipelines and rallying new buyers.”

Low Tide Dulse Martini

Low Tide Dulse Martini
Dulse Oyster

Dulse Oyster
