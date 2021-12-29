A winter storm will bring freezing temperatures and possibly sleet and snow to Coos Bay and North Bend this week.
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperatures of the year are expected this week, with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
A chance of snow was expected in much of the region Monday night into Tuesday with accumulation of up to an inch dropping to 300 feet above sea level. With high temperatures in the low 40s most of the week, any snow is expected melt away quickly.
With the cold temperatures, the Nancy Devereaux Center is opening its warming center to give the homeless and anyone else facing freezing temperatures a place to escape to and warm up. The warming center will be open Tuesday and Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Snacks and warm drinks will be available to those escaping the frigid weather. While the warming center is not designed as a place to sleep, anyone wishing to warm up is welcome to come by and stay as long as needed.
The Devereaux Center is located at 1200 Newmark Avenue.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Thursday, with a low of 37 predicted by the Weather Service, but the near-freezing temperatures will return Friday, with a low of 33. Snow is possible every day of the week in areas 1,000 feet above sea level.
In addition to the homeless, those living in RVs and mobile homes are encouraged to keep an eye on water pipes as temperatures drop below freezing.
