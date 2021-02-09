ALLEGANY — Freed from its mud-slogged grave, the Mecca has risen from its decades-long slumber.
Its bones lie on one bank of the Coos River, just outside of Allegany, protruding from its flat wooden bottom and poking out of the waters it once traversed daily.
The riverboat sank decades ago, but the stormy winter has brought its story back to life, pulling its remains from the mud and depositing them across the river from where they once fell.
Just up the river from the Mecca’s gravesite lives Roger Ott, a lifelong Allegany resident and a purveyor of memories from the Coos River’s history as the artery to Allegany.
For Ott, it runs in the family: His father, grandfather and great grandfather had been running boats up and down river between the 1890s and the family’s last run in 1948.
“I remember climbing up on it,” Ott said of the Mecca.
He can’t be sure exactly when the Mecca sunk — he’s a little too young to remember the boat ever working — but knows it had to be at least 80 years ago, when he remembers seeing the boat in the river on its side.
Before it had fallen, the Mecca had been one in the Ott family’s collection of riverboats. Before the highway, anything that needed to come up to Allegany came up on the river.
Ott’s great grandfather, Charles Edwards, started running up and down the river around 1896, according to Ott.
Riverboat captains and crew would travel down the river towards Marshfield (now Coos Bay), collecting cans of milk from dairy farms along the way. They’d drop the milk off at the creamery (now an empty space on Front Street, just north of the old Coos Bay Iron Works building), and return up the river with bags of mail.
School children were frequent passengers, too: Ott remembers taking the boat to his freshman year at Coos River High School before the school bus arrived the next year. Other times, his mother would have him dress up for day trips to shop in Marshfield.
And on at least one occasion, a riverboat would arrive with more passengers than it had departed with: Ott’s uncle Keith was born on a boat named the Coos River, after his mother had waited too long to depart for Marshfield before going into labor.
After Captain Edwards came Jesse Ott, Roger’s grandfather, and the Mecca’s usual captain. He had the boat built in 1923 specifically for running the Coos River: The flat bottom and wooden hog chains (which run from the boat’s bottom to the top of central support beams) meant the boat could float in just 28 inches of water, according to an account written by Roger’s father, Harold.
64 feet long, the Mecca had two decks, two lifeboats and could carry 75 passengers, along with two cars, 150 milk cans and a few tons of other freight, according to Harold’s account. It ran until 1929, when the highway made such a large boat unnecessary.
Eventually, the Mecca moored too close to the riverbank — when the water level went down, the boat sank and crashed onto its side. And when a timber crew attempted to pull it back upright, they snapped a key component, rendering it useless, other than to salvage the engines.
The riverboat Hope took over for the Mecca, and the Welcome came after that. Roger became a frequent passenger on that riverboat, which would be his grandfather’s last.
“I’d have went every day if mom had let me,” Roger said.
Roger’s father Harold never owned the boats, but he did captain them. He’d hoped to become a theater organist, studying at the University of Oregon, but returned to the family business when “talkies” (that is, films with sound) eliminated the need for organists in movie theaters.
On some days, when Harold didn’t have a deckhand to help him on the boat, Roger would stand on an oil can to see out the pilothouse, with clear directions from his father to steer the boat down the middle of the river.
“Talk about something to tell mom about,” Roger said.
The Otts continued to run the Welcome until 1948, when Jesse made his last run of the riverboat to Marshfield. By then, the highway had become a more popular route for freight to Allegany.
“It’s so much quicker just to haul it,” Roger said. “There wasn’t enough of it to make a go of it.”
Since then, all that’s remained of the riverboats is the memory of them — and in some cases, their discarded bones. The remains of the Rainbow and the Millicoma, two other Ott family vessels, sat on the shore across from the Coos Bay boardwalk after they were put out of use.
But the Mecca’s remains had become invisible, sinking into the mud on the river’s west bank. That’s why Roger was shocked when his daughter-in-law told him January’s heavy rains and rushing river had made it reappear on the river’s east bank.
“I said, ‘No, it can’t be. You’re seeing something else,” Roger said.
Soon, though, he went to look for himself.
“The wood looks probably as good as it did the day it went in there,” he discovered.
Roger Ott has many other stories about his family’s four generations in Allegany — about how his great grandmother was the first to homestead above Golden Falls on Glen Creek, or how her brother ran a timber operation nearby, or how her other brother’s land turned into the state park it is today — and he’s told many of them at area historical events and in the Allegany community newsletter.
But he surely doesn’t have all the stories. Many of those were lost when his grandfather Jesse died, just two months shy of 104 years old, Roger said.
“I wish I would’ve asked more questions,” Roger said. “When he was gone, a lot of information left with him.”
