COQUILLE — Like many students around the country, high school seniors at Winter Lakes High School will be celebrating their graduation ceremony a lot differently this year.
Seniors, who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will attend their own individualized ceremonies from now until August at the new Winter Lakes High School in Coquille.
According to Principal Jennifer Sweeney, the idea to host the personal, small graduation ceremonies came from wanting to give the students, who worked so hard and overcame so many obstacles, an opportunity to participate and celebrate their accomplishments.
With a decorated staging area and cap and gowns, which come in a variety of colors, on hand for students to pick up, seniors are able to walk in their own graduation ceremony with their closest family members and friends nearby.
In compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order and following guidance from the Oregon Health Authority on graduation ceremonies, Sweeney said students are allowed to bring up to 10 people to their ceremony.
For seniors, who are above the 10-person limit, an area in the parking lot has also been set up for friends and family to watch safely from their cars. With more than 50 students in the Class of 2020, Sweeney said the school is looking to keep ceremonies going until at least this summer as a way to give everyone who wants to participate a chance to do so.
According to Sweeney, the staff at Winter Lakes High School is taking all the necessary health precautions to keep everyone involved in the ceremonies safe against any potential exposure to COVID-19.
The graduations, which are spread out throughout the week and day, are performed in under 20 minutes with staff on hand to clean and disinfect the staging area between each student.
“The Winter Lakes staff is just so flexible and dedicated to students that they are just willing to do whatever they can help our kids know that they are important,” said Sweeney. “I just appreciate that our staff is just so willing to do that. Our kids are so important and they earned this.”
At Coquille High School, a drive-in graduation, which will incorporate a live radio broadcast of the event, is scheduled to take place at the school on Sunday, May 31. The ceremony will also be streamed and kept online for folks who are unable to attend, according to Coquille High School Principal Jeff Philley.
Following the ceremony, cars will line up for a parade, which will be led by the Coquille Police Department, through downtown Coquille to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.
