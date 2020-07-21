ROSEBURG — A Winston man drowned in the North Umpqua River Monday night, July 20.
Shortly after 8 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a male who was in the North Umpqua River who was not breathing, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The callers directed responders to the 900-block of Echo Drive off of North Bank Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the male on an island where CPR was being performed by bystanders. The deputies were able to get to the male by boat and bring him to shore to a waiting ambulance.
The male was identified as 36-year-old David Duane Ham of Winston. Ham was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he later died.
Deputies learned Ham was swimming when he began to yell for help and went under water. The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2, Bay Cities Ambulance and Glide Fire Department.
