In conjunction with the opening of the Expressions West 2021 exhibition on April 16, juror Yuji Hiratsuka announced his selection of prize winners in this 13-state art competition. Expressions West is now in its 24th year and remains one of the premier exhibitions held annually at Coos Art Museum. This year’s exhibition runs through June 26.
The first place prize was awarded to Elaine Dunham of Coos Bay for her acrylic and mixed media painting, I Feel Fine. Second place was presented to Alan Paine Radebaugh of Albuquerque New Mexico for his oil ADO 3. Charles Fawcett of Bellevue, Washington received the third place award for his oil Matthew contemplating his future. The three top prize awards are $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $250 for third place.
Honorable mention awards were announced during the opening ceremony. The four honorable mention recipients are: Bets Cole of Elmira for Lighthouse Dream, gouache; Heather Halpern of Eugene for Open Your Mind, mezzotint; Barbara Martin of Hillsboro for Le Petit Garçon, acrylic and graphite painting; and Lawrence Montgomery of San Francisco for Rodeo Drive Revisited, oil.
Entry of merit awards were also announced. The three entry of merit recipients are: Walt Padgett, Grants Pass, Aokigahara, photopolymer intaglio print; Séraphine’, Studio City, California, Native Pride, acrylic; and Steve Wright, Coos Bay, Wright Lighthouse, metal sculpture.
Hiratsuka has taught printmaking and drawing in Oregon State University’s College of Liberal Art since 1992. He is a nationally and internationally known artist and printmaker with 53 solo and 150 multi-artist exhibitions. Born in Osaka, Japan. Hiratsuka has an art education degree from Tokyo Gakugei University and degrees in printmaking from New Mexico State University and Indiana University. In January 2020, he was named as OSU Distinguished Professor, the highest academic honor the university can bestow on a faculty member.
Hiratsuka’s art can be found in the public collections of The British Museum, Tokyo Central Museum, Panstwowe Museum in Poland, Cincinnati Art Museum, Cleveland Art Museum, Portland Art Museum, New York Public Library, The Library of Congress, The Smithsonian’s Museum of Asian Art and The House of Humor and Satire in Bulgaria. His one-person exhibition Contemporary Narratives: Prints and Works on Paper runs consecutively with Expressions West.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 art deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
