1st Place Winner: Stacey Tigner- Loy The Crab Feed Cake - 1

The first place winners in the recent Crab Cake Bake-off were baked by Amy Bennette, Stacey Tigner-Loy and Catherine Reynolds.

 Contributed photo

The Coos Bay-North Bend-Charleston Visitor & Convention Bureau, also known as Oregon’s Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, North Bend, Charleston, is pleased to announced the winners of the first-ever "Claw-some" Crab Cake Bake-Off, a cake baking competition. The organization invited amateur and professional bakers to bake and decorate a crab-inspired cake for a chance to win a complimentary two-night stay in the region, complete with lodging, activities and dining options.

Bakers were asked to craft a Dungeness crab-themed cake and document the process and the finished product. Dungeness crabs have a long historical significance with Oregon's fishing industry and is the current symbol of Oregon’s Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, North Bend, Charleston.

1st Place Winner: Catherine Reynolds - Seaside Beach - 1

1st Place Winner: Catherine Reynolds - Seaside Beach
Amy Bennette - What the Crab?! - 1

Amy Bennette - What the Crab?!
2
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments