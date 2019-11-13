COOS BAY — Approximately 50 people gathered at the Coos History Museum on Oct. 12 for an Oregon Writers’ Day event. The free event was in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College with support from the Coos County Cultural Coalition and the Mill Casino. The attendees included professional authors, student writers, adult writers and members from the community.
Three guest authors, Jason Brown, Alison Clement and Steve Durham shared pieces of their own writing and followed up with an audience question-and-answer session, describing their own writing process, elements of writing, such as subject development and word choice and ending with advice about getting published.
An additional feature of the day was the awarding of cash prizes to student and non-student poetry and short story submissions. The awards went to:
Student Short Story:
1st Place: Aidin Wilson, "War in Bosnia"
2nd Place: Taylor Stevens, "Short and Bittersweet"
3rd Place: Taylor Stevens "Just an Old Soul"
Non-Student Short Story:
1st Place: Gina Ledoux, "The Wedding Quilt"
2nd Place: Gina Ledoux, "Bound"
3rd Place: Lauren Negrete, "Aerobic Disaster"
Non-Student Poetry:
1st Place: Susan Hopkins, "Once When I Knew I Was an Animal"
2nd Place: William Crombie, "Emblem"
3rd Place: Susan Hopkins, "Resolution Matters"