Douglas County Parks Department announced it will be temporarily closing the Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock, located at 936 Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay, for an extended period of time for necessary infrastructure repairs and annual preventative maintenance.
The closure will commence on Saturday, January 1, 2022 and is expected to run through Monday, February 28. Due to the nature of the repair and maintenance work, public use will not be allowed during the closure period. The dock is tentatively scheduled to reopen the first of March, but the project timeline and reopening is dependent upon weather and material availability.
Please note that the parking lot, day use area and beach access at the Windy Cove County Park will remain open during the maintenance for public use. However, safety is always a priority for the recreating public, and we ask citizens to use extreme caution when visiting this area during the closure and repair time frame. The county ask that you please follow all posted signs, warnings and work crew instructions.
