SOUTH COAST — The first storm of the season is expected to hit the southern Oregon coast Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
East winds are expected from 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Locations include the south central Oregon coast from Florence to Brookings, with the strongest winds from Cape Blanco southward, including significant portions of U.S. Highway 101 and many of the southern Oregon headlands.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Localized power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during a wind warning. If possible, they should remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Those who must drive should use caution. Secure loose or lightweight objects by Monday night.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the wind warning, the NWS has issued a hazardous sea watch and small craft advisory, as deep low pressure and storm force winds impact the waters Tuesday through Tuesday night.
A winter storm warning has also been issued for the eastern Douglas County foothills, central Douglas County, Jackson County, eastern Curry County and Josephine County. Significant snowfall is expected for the very busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall late Tuesday morning through Tuesday night, then gradually decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in those areas.
The largest travel impacts are expected in northern California, but impacts will extend into portions of southern Oregon as well, especially for mountain passes and other elevations above 2,500 feet. Light to moderate snow is possible for elevations below 2,500 feet as snow levels lower Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
Locations in the warning include elevations higher than 2,500 feet in many areas west of the Cascades. This includes the Tiller-Trail Highway, Highway 140 and Butte Falls. Locations in the advisory include elevations above 1,500 feet including Interstate 5 at Sexton, Stage Road, Smith Hill and Canyon Creek Pass. It also includes Highway 138 at Jacksonville hill. Travel in these areas is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. Those who must travel are advised to keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications and a fully charged phone with them. The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.