SOUTH COAST — A high wind watch is in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the south central Oregon coast and Curry County coast, including portions of U.S. Highway 101. Headlands and higher terrain areas are most likely to experience high winds.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
In addition, rain, heavy at times, and mountain snow are expected Wednesday afternoon through Sunday. Rain totals along the South Coast over that 84-hour period are expected to be 4-6 inches from North Bend to Bandon and 6-8 inches from Port Orford to Brookings.
The NWS calls the upcoming weather, "A mostly beneficial rain with some hazardous weather over the region." Small creeks and streams will rise rapidly. Rock and debris slides are possible. Minor travel impacts are possible because of snow accumulation over the passes and east of the Cascades.
"Overall, this is a long duration event that will bring a lot of weather to the region, but the impacts and severity will likely be low," according to the NWS.