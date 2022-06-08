Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners and other stakeholders to continue the downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal.
Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street manager, Wilson will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for local businesses.
The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to consumers.
Wilson will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting the local community.
The board of directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events.
Wilson is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past 10 years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession.
North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development.
North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state.
Last month, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay.
Wilson will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
