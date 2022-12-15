Selden exibit

A solo exhibit showcasing the work of William A. Selden will open at the Coos Art Museum on December 9.

 Contributed photo

Through February 5, 2023, Coos Art Museum will feature a solo exhibition, Natural World, by well-known artist W. A. Selden. He received his formal art education at both the California Institute of the Arts (Chouinard) and the Art Center College of Design. His work encompasses all styles and medium: acrylic, pastel, watercolor and oils.  

Selden is best known for his celebrity portraits, especially the Marilyn Monroe series. Several examples of his works are decorating the walls of the Players and Baxter’s restaurants in Irvine, Calif,, Edie’s Diner in Corona Del Mar, Calif., and in El Torito and Charlie Brown’s restaurants located throughout the country. A 5’ x 7’ painting of the Beach Boys is hanging in Gardunio’s restaurant in Albuquerque, N.M.  



