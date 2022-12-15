Through February 5, 2023, Coos Art Museum will feature a solo exhibition, Natural World, by well-known artist W. A. Selden. He received his formal art education at both the California Institute of the Arts (Chouinard) and the Art Center College of Design. His work encompasses all styles and medium: acrylic, pastel, watercolor and oils.
Selden is best known for his celebrity portraits, especially the Marilyn Monroe series. Several examples of his works are decorating the walls of the Players and Baxter’s restaurants in Irvine, Calif,, Edie’s Diner in Corona Del Mar, Calif., and in El Torito and Charlie Brown’s restaurants located throughout the country. A 5’ x 7’ painting of the Beach Boys is hanging in Gardunio’s restaurant in Albuquerque, N.M.
Selden is also an accomplished photographer and custom color printer with a line of photo gift cards published under the trade name of “Oregon Coast Card.” Each card features an original hand-printed photograph depicting a scene of the varied and beautiful Oregon coastline. Along with the portraits and cards, Selden also specializes in realistic landscapes and ocean scenes and accepts commissions for a wide variety of illustrative projects. He states that he is “never content to rest upon past glories” and continues to expand and promote his exceptional artistic abilities.
A free public opening reception for Natural World will take place Friday, December 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. This reception also celebrates the opening of two other exhibitions - COLORS, from the Permanent Collection, and Hounds of Love by Paula Bullwinkel.
The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students and seniors, free to museum members.
