The statewide tuition-free online public school Willamette Connections Academy is proud to announce the honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The list recognizes hundreds of students in grades K-5 from every corner of the state for their academic excellence.
“All of us at Willamette Connections Academy are excited to offer special recognition to this list of Honor Roll students,” said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy assistant principal for grades K-5. “Families have been through so much this past year and a half, it’s been gratifying to see students succeeding academically in a stable high-quality learning environment with minimal interruptions.”
Willamette Connections Academy 2nd
Semester Honor Roll – South Coast:
Maxwell Armstrong - 1st grade Brookings
Truly Crawford - 5th grade Brookings
Eden Hamilton - 3rd grade Brookings
Liam Hamilton - 5th grade Brookings
Madalynn Hamilton - 1st grade Coquille
Lillian Wirebaugh - 3rd grade Coquille
To qualify for the honor roll, students in kindergarten through 5th grade must receive “A’s” in all their classes during the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
“This past school year, many new families were interested in Willamette Connections Academy’s established, tuition-free full-time online school,” noted Engelhardt. “Some of those families who experienced online learning with our school during the pandemic have decided to keep their students in virtual schooling for other purposes such as a customized education or a flexible schedule.”
Enrollment is now open for the 2021-22 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 888-478-9474.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In