Nearly 100 graduating seniors, including those from the South Coast, recently received high school diplomas as members of Willamette Connections Academy’s Class (WillCA) of 2023. The graduates were honored during the statewide tuition-free online public school’s commencement ceremony on June 10 in Scio.
South Coast graduates in the Willamette Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 include:
Lucas Duval of Bandon; and Korilynn Kenyon of Myrtle Point
“The seniors in the Class of 2023 have met many challenges over the last few years with incredible resilience and grace,” said Willamette Connections Academy School Leader Chris Long. “I’m proud that these students chose the best path for their learning needs and it’s rewarding to see all their hard work pay off enabling them to celebrate this academic milestone.”
Enrollment is currently underway for Willamette Connections Academy’s 2023-2024 school year. Families are encouraged to attend a free online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual education is the right fit for their student. For more information about Willamette Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
