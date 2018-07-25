Fire season is heating up as thousands of firefighters have been deployed throughout the state battling over a dozen wildfires. Recent updates by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) show most of the fires are concentrated in Southern Oregon. The increase in fires has also created air quality concerns and most areas have imposed tighter fire restrictions and limitations.
Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide wildfire emergency, allowing for the Oregon National Guard to join in and share its resources with ODF firefighters. According to ODF, the largest fire the state is battling is the Garner Complex, which has burned over 19,000 acres in Jackson and Josephine counties.
Brown also invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Garner Complex, which would authorize the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to assist and move resources over to help in the battle. The Joint Information Center released an update Wednesday on the current conditions of the fires below.
Garner Complex
The fires are estimated to have burned 19,944 acres and are18 percent contained. It began on July 15 after lighting struck the area and sparked flames near Grants Pass, Oregon. Evacuations have been placed varying from level one to three. About 2,432 firefighters and support personnel are assisting with the breakout.
Natchez fires
The fires are estimated to have burned 9,100 acres and are zero percent contained. The fire broke out July 15 after lighting struck the area about 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction. A level three evacuation has been placed in the Oak Flat community at the end of Illinois River Road, according to a JIC press release. The Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests have both issued an emergency area closure in response to the outbreak.
South Umpqua fires
The fires are estimated to have burned 6,844 acres and are 12 percent contained. About 1,143 firefighters and support personnel are currently assisting. Level two evacuations have been place on the west side of Highway 227. According to a JIC press release, the Umpqua National Forest has implemented emergency road and trail closures on the Tiller Ranger District.
Timber Crater 6 fires
The fires are estimated to have burned 2,355 acres and are 35 percent contained. About 639 firefighters and support personnel are assisting with its containment. Currently, there are no evacuations issued. The Chemult Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest has been placed on an emergency closure order, according to the JIC.
Sugar Pine fires
The fires are estimated to have burned 1,200 acres. No evacuations have been placed at this time and the Huckleberry Mountain camping area is still open, with the exception of the 700 Road which is blocked, according to the JIC. However, Forest Roads 6610 and 6620 are closed at southern boundary of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest as well as the western portion of Forest Road 6600 near Gravel Butte. About 838 people have assisted.
Hendrix fires
The fires are estimated to have burned 1,081 acres and are about 40 percent contained. A total of 628 people are assisting with the fire. According to JIC, evacuation levels have been downgraded to level one for residents near Hells Peak. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed near the National Forest Road to the Grouse Gap Shelter.