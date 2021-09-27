Visitors may once more access the Elliott State Forest for most activities.
In August, the Department of State Lands and Oregon Department of Forestry enacted a partial closure of the Elliott, restricting certain activities that heightened wildfire risk amidst hot, dry conditions.
Following recent rainfall, which helped reduce the risk of blazes, overnight camping, use of firearms and vehicle travel on roads are allowed once more.
Campfires remain prohibited until further notice.
Visitors should review fire danger levels and any additional use restrictions on the Coos Forest Protective Association website before coming to the Elliott. For the latest status updates on recreation at the Elliott State Forest, visit www.oregon.gov/DSL.
