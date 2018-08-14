Wild Rivers Land Trust announced in a press release Tuesday the arrival of new conservation director Max Beeken.
Beeken, a marine biologist, will head the organization in its efforts to work with landowners to promote voluntary land conservation as a way to protect habitats and preserve land ownership rights. The University of Oregon graduate began his role as director after completing four years as a forester and field biologist consultant.
“I am excited to join the staff of Wild Rivers Land Trust and continue my conservation work on the south coast,” said Beeken.
In the past, Beeken has worked on promoting and protecting habitats for a variety of threaten species including coho salmon and marbled murrelets. He attended the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston and soon after college went into working as a fisheries biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA).
“I’m looking forward to meeting people in Coos and Curry counties and helping people achieve their goals,” said Beeken.
According to its press release, the Wild Rivers Land Trust works with willing landowners to conserve healthy habitats, clean water and working lands for future generations.