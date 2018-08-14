GOLD BEACH — To celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act the Curry Public Library will be hosting a screening of the film, "Protected,” on Aug. 24.
The film features rivers along Oregon’s Wild Rivers Coast, along with a slide show and commentary by award-winning author, and photographer Tim Palmer.
Oregon’s Wild Rivers Coast hosts America's highest concentration of Wild and Scenic Rivers, including the Elk, Rogue, Illinois, Chetco, and Smith.
This free, river celebration event will start with a reception at 6 p.m., co-sponsored by Wild Rivers Land Trust, Curry Watersheds Partnership, Kalmiopsis Audubon Society, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and Native Fish Society.