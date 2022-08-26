Coho salmon

Coho salmon spawn in an Oregon river

 Photo courtesy of Oregon State University

Several coastal river basins (Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos) will be open to some wild coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10.

See the Recreation Report / Fishing Report for the SW or NW zones and click Regulation Updates for regulations on fall coastal salmon fishing for both wild coho and wild Chinook.

