Coho Salmon
Courtesy from Rick Swart and ODFW

Wild coho fishing regulations in rivers along Oregon’s coast were posted online at MyODFW.com recently.

See regulations at the Recreation Report / Fishing Report / Regulation Updates tab for the SW Zone and NW Zone https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report.  

