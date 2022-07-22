From July 14 though July 17, Sturdivant Park went to the dogs. 460 dogs converged to compete in the Coos Kennel Club’s 53rd Annual All-Breed Dog Show.

The American Kennel Club only recognizes 195 breeds and over 100 breed were represented at the Sturdivant event. First, the dogs compete in Best in Breed, then Best in Group and eventually Best in Show. There are seven groups: Toy, Sporting, Non-Sporting, Terrier, Herding, Working and Hound. Dogs are judged on 14 qualities which include size and shape of the dog’s head, general structure of their tail, texture and length of their coat and even length and thickness of whiskers are judged. Then the owner or handler is required to run with the dog to demonstrate their gait. Poodles are expected to run proudly while Doberman dogs are to look fierce and intimidating.  Breeds are judged on how close they meet all the characteristics that make up their breed standards.

