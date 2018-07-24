Jon Barton asks, "Hey, what's not to like?" about Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG proposal. I'll start the list with the "Pacific Connector" pipeline, designed to transport fracked natural gas from the Rockies across southern Oregon from Malin to the Coos Bay LNG export terminal. This is a 3-foot wide, thin walled, high pressure gas line the size of a tunnel which will leave a 229-mile long scar. It will require clear-cutting a 95-foot wide swath for its entire length because gas lines and pump stations always leak to some extent, and this presents a significant fire hazard which will inevitably cause a major fire during our dry, windy summers.
The pipeline will require a lot of blasting as it crosses old growth forests, wetlands, and over 400 waterways and rivers, including the Rogue River, one of the last intact spawning grounds for Chinook salmon. In some fashion, it will pollute all the water it touches, and the pollution will travel downstream to both private wells and public water supplies. Over 200 landowners, willing or not, will face easements across their properties because FERC approval carries the right of Eminent Domain, even though this is a Canadian company taking the use of property from Oregonians. Property loses value when an owner cannot use part of it. It's hard to even sell. This proposal has been turned down twice in the past by FERC, yet it rises again like a zombie designed to terrorize land owners.
Another thing not to like is the amount of dredging required: Millions of cubic yards of bay bottom (including all marine life) will be ripped up and deposited in another location which will in turn be destroyed. Coos Bay will be silt-laden from up the Coos River to the South Slough Marine Estuary every time they dredge. LNG transports are so large that the Coast Guard will be required to close the waterway to all other traffic each time one of these ships enters or exits Coos Bay. Can you imagine sitting outside the Bar on a windy day, waiting for one of these monsters to be secured? Two hours? Longer?
I don't like the fact that a Canadian company is interfering with the operation of our Sheriff's Department. Who allowed this to happen?
Ron Dudas
Coos Bay