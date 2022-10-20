North Bend Police Officer Nick White received the Five-Year Service Award with the City of North Bend. During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Officer White was recognized by Mayor Jessica Engelke and the North Bend City Council. Pictured, from left, Engelke, White and Police Chief Gary McCullough.
