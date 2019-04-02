COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to begin the second phase of the Whiskey Run Mountain Biking Trails which would include 10 miles of additional trails.
The board entered a sole-source contract with Ptarmigan Trails, who constructed the bike trail’s initial 13 miles, after finding it was is in the county’s best interest to secure its services citing Ptarmigan’s familiarity with the project and experience with the site.
The expansion of the trail system was funded by multiple grants awarded to the county last year which totaled approximately $150,000 from both Travel Oregon and Travel Southern Oregon Coast.
The Whiskey Run Mountain Biking Trails were originally developed to help boost the area’s local economy and tourism while also promoting healthy recreational activities.
Construction is set to begin in about two weeks or sooner, according to Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. The board is also awaiting an additional grant, which is valued at a little over $200,000, from the Oregon State Parks Regional Trails Program.
In addition to the construction of the trails, Ptarmigan will also take the lead on the design of the trails as well as provide its own equipment and oversee work crews.
The expansion will focus on intermediate level routes for more experienced riders.