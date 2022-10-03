The CoastWatch program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition invites the public to join online in contemplating a very basic subject to those who love the shore. On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., the group presents a webinar on “Sand.” The event is free and open to everyone. Nothing could be more fundamental to the Oregon coast and its public beaches than sand. We may love the feel of sand between our toes, and we may worry about sand if it seems to be eroding away, but we tend not to think about the substance itself. Yet sand reaches our shores through epic journeys, and far from being all alike, different types of sand grains characterize different beach environments.
The virtual guide to the inner life of our beaches will be naturalist and ecotour leader Marty Giles, who has spent a long career studying the stuff. Here’s what she has to say about her subject matter: “We’re all familiar with sand, but what is it? Where does it come from? What does it do while it’s here? Where does it go when it’s done? This presentation answers those questions—and more! Participants will get a broad view of sand, from a sketch of the area’s geologic history to photomicrographs of the life between the grains.”
