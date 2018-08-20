MONDAY, AUG. 20
Auditions: Murder Party Live Stage Show 6 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
TUESDAY, AUG. 21
Randy Hathaway CD Signing Event 4:30-5:30 p.m., Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant, 375 Second St. SE, Bandon. "Classical Guitar in America."
Roseburg VA Healthcare System Town Hall 5-7 p.m., North Bend VA Clinic, 2191 Marion Ave., North Bend. Veterans, families and any stakeholder is welcome.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Hughes House Living History 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Blanco Light Station between mileposts 296-297, Cape Blanco. Meet Jane Hughes and her family and friends.
Live Music with Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers 2-3:30 p.m., Bullards Beach State Park amphitheater, 52470 US Highway 101, Bandon. Park near east side picnic area and walk in. Carpooling suggested.
Live Music with Chain Station 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Riverfront Rhythms Concert: Stillwater 6-7:30 p.m., Umpqua Discovery Center, 409 Riverfront Way. Oldies, Rock 'n' Roll. No pets, smoking or alcohol.
Music on the Bay: The Olson Brothers 7 p.m., Mingus Park Amphitheater, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool of walk if you can. Food and drink available.