SATURDAY, AUG. 25
26th Annual Kool Coastal Nights 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Winchester Bay Marina parking areas and Beach Boulevard. Car show, vendors and live music. Registration continues 8-11 a.m. at Phillip Boe Memorial Park, Beach Boulevard; poker walk registration $5.
12th Annual Make A Difference Day 9 a.m.-noon, Ferry Road Park, off Sherman Avenue, North Bend. Bring your tools to help and a potluck dish. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. 801-875-9805
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
Blackberry Arts Festival 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Central Avenue, Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Friends of Coquille Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Jefferson School, 790 W 11th St., Coquille.
Canine Good Citizen Test 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall next to Payless Shoes, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Fee is $10. Hosted by Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. 541-267-6258
Live Music with Bobby Lindstrom 1 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Live Music with Dales Inskeep Band Reunion 4:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Jam & Open Mic Nite 6 p.m., God's House of Vision/Art Gallery & Studio 10 E First St., Coquille.
Live Music with Strange Brew Band 6-9 p.m., Back Alley, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Kingston Trio: Legacy Tour 7 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.kingstontrio.com
Live Music with Aurora 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Sawduster's 52nd Season 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission is pay what you can. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
Live Music with Allen Giardinelli's Hot Club Quintet 7-11 p.m., Blue Bills Sports Bar & Tap Room, 5647 Highway 126, Florence. 21 and older. www.threeriverscasino.com
Live Music with Allison Scull & Victor Martin 8-10 p.m., Broken Anchor, 325 Second St. SE, Bandon. brokenanchorbar.com
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Blackberry Arts Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Avenue, Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
MONDAY, AUG. 27
New 'Prostate Cancer Support Group' Meeting 6 p.m., Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon. Meet survivor Ruben Guzman for lively discussion. 541-329-1040
Travel Night 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Cruising the Caribbean, Part 1 with Cleone Reed.
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
TUESDAY, AUG. 28
Peter Defazio Town Hall 11 a.m.-noon, Siuslaw Public Library, 1460 Ninth St., Florence.
Peter Defazio Town Hall 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.