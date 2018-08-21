TUESDAY, AUG. 21
Randy Hathaway CD Signing Event 4:30-5:30 p.m., Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant, 375 Second St. SE, Bandon. "Classical Guitar in America."
Roseburg VA Healthcare System Town Hall 5-7 p.m., North Bend VA Clinic, 2191 Marion Ave., North Bend. Veterans, families and any stakeholder is welcome.
Auditions: Murder Party Live Stage Show 6 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Hughes House Living History 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Blanco Light Station between mileposts 296-297, Cape Blanco. Meet Jane Hughes and her family and friends.
Live Music with Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers 2-3:30 p.m., Bullards Beach State Park amphitheater, 52470 US Highway 101, Bandon. Park near east side picnic area and walk in. Carpooling suggested.
Live Music with Chain Station 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Riverfront Rhythms Concert: Stillwater 6-7:30 p.m., Umpqua Discovery Center, 409 Riverfront Way. Oldies, Rock 'n' Roll. No pets, smoking or alcohol.
Music on the Bay: The Olson Brothers 7 p.m., Mingus Park Amphitheater, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool of walk if you can. Food and drink available.
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Volunteer Fair 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Check out different organizations you might want to volunteer with.
Music on the Corner: Dale Inskeep & Friends noon-1 p.m., vacant lot at Fourth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Bring a chair, lunch, and a friend. https://coosbaydowntown.org
26th Annual Kool Coastal Nights Registration 3-6 p.m., Phillip Boe Memorial Park, Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay. Show and Cruise $25.
National Wild & Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary Celebration 6 p.m., Curry Public Library, 94341 Third St., Port Orford. Food and refreshments.
Live Music with Timberwolf 6-10 p.m., Cougar Lane Lodge, 4219 Agness Road, Agness.
Live Music with Allison Scull & Victor Martin 7 p.m., Flappers Wine & Whiskey Bar, 375 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Cover: $5, or $3 for members.
Live Music with Bobby Lindstrom 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
26th Annual Kool Coastal Nights 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Winchester Bay Marina parking areas and Beach Boulevard. Car show, vendors and live music. Registration continues 8-11 a.m. at Phillip Boe Memorial Park, Beach Boulevard; poker walk registration $5.
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
Blackberry Arts Festival 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Central Avenue, Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Friends of Coquille Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Jefferson School, 790 W 11th St., Coquille.
Canine Good Citizen Test 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall next to Payless Shoes, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Fee is $10. Hosted by Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. 541-267-6258
The Dales Inskeep Band Reunion 4:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Jam & Open Mic Nite 6 p.m., God's House of Vision/Art Gallery & Studio 10 E First St., Coquille.
Live Music with Strange Brew Band 6-9 p.m., Back Alley, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Kingston Trio: Legacy Tour 7 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.kingstontrio.com
Live Music with Aurora 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Sawduster's 52nd Season 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission is pay what you can. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Blackberry Arts Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Avenue, Coos Bay. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com