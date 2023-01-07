Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature will take effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration.

“These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber. “But, the work isn’t done. We look forward to delivering more progress for the people of Oregon in 2023.”



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments