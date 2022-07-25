What is Mooselmas? It is a celebration of Viscount Seamus O’Caellaigh’s birthday which will be held at Laverne County Park. Viscount O’Caellaigh has devoted a big portion of his life in service to the Shire of Tymberhavene. His nickname became sea-moose (which sounds similar to Seamus) and he molded into that nickname, even designing his coat of arms as a sea-moose. His friends tried to make this celebration sound like it was a real medieval festival by adding a mas on the end. It is also an excuse to have another outdoor SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism) event.
The SCA put on events which typically have heavy fighting (in full armor), two different types of fencing, archery, equestrian, thrown weapons (like axes and spears), dancing, people who study every aspect of medieval life, make their own clothing, spin wool, weave cloth and trim and prepare medieval food. In honor of Viscount’s O’Caellaigh’s amazing apothecary and science knowledge, there will be art and science displays.
6 p.m. - Soup Kitchen for everyone
10 a.m. - Arts and Sciences set up
11 a.m. - Heavy Fighting Championship
1 p.m. - Rapier Championship
3 p.m. - Bocce Ball Championship
7 p.m. - Bardic Championship
The SCA love having people come an check out their events. If they want to try and dress up the SCA suggest looking online, like on Etsy, and look up Medieval Tunic or Renaissance Shirt. Wear a pair of khaki pants and brown or black shoes. Wear the shirt or tunic long over the pants and wear a belt on the outside finish the look. They don't expect people to dress in full medieval garb if they are coming to see if this is something they would like to delve into.
The, to be for honored for his 40th birthday (shhh), Viscount O’Caellaigh, chose the medieval persona of the Royal Apothecary in the court of Henry VIII. The Viscount loves the Tudor time period and enjoys the study of pre modern medicine.
The Viscount interest in the SCA started during the Masked Ball held with a Coronation event in Eugene. He became the Prince of the Summit in 2018, a position that is held for 6 months. When he stepped down, he became the Viscount. He is currently the regional president, the guild Master of the Kingdom Apothecary guild and Chancellor of the Kingdom University. He is considered an authority on Medieval herbs and has given lectures on King Henry’s health conditions and medicine. He has written a book called Pustules Pestilence and Pain. He also likes to play with leeches!
He has earned multiple awards including the designation of Laurel for his work in the arts and science, and the designation of Pelican for his service to the organization. He loves the comradery he has found in the SCA as “scadians” enjoy their shared interest in medieval history.
In “real life,” Viscount Seamus O’Caellaigh is James Kelley who works as a pharmacy technician at Bay Area Hospital.
