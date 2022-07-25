What is Mooselmas? It is a celebration of Viscount Seamus O’Caellaigh’s birthday which will be held at Laverne County Park. Viscount O’Caellaigh has devoted a big portion of his life in service to the Shire of Tymberhavene. His nickname became sea-moose (which sounds similar to Seamus) and he molded into that nickname, even designing his coat of arms as a sea-moose. His friends tried to make this celebration sound like it was a real medieval festival by adding a mas on the end. It is also an excuse to have another outdoor SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism) event.

The SCA put on events which typically have heavy fighting (in full armor), two different types of fencing, archery, equestrian, thrown weapons (like axes and spears), dancing, people who study every aspect of medieval life, make their own clothing, spin wool, weave cloth and trim and prepare medieval food. In honor of Viscount’s O’Caellaigh’s amazing apothecary and science knowledge, there will be art and science displays.

