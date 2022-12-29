Sperm Whales

A sperm whale along the Oregon Coast.

 Courtesy from OSU

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Whale Watch Week opened Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast.

The high winds and water that buffeted the coast today are expected to subside by tonight or early Wednesday morning. Only one of the 17 Whale Watch sites, Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, was closed. It is expected to reopen in time to participate. 

Whale Watching

The annual event attracts many alongside the shoreline hoping to capture a good view of the migration.


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments