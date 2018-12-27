COOS BAY — Oregon Coast Community Action and Coos County Habitat for Humanity have received a grants totaling $20,000 in grants by the Weyerhaeuser Foundation Giving Fund to assist supplying shelters and food to area residents.
Oregon Coast Community Action will use the grant award to fund the South Coast Food Share. The network serves an average of 10,875 people each month through distribution of over 4,000 food boxes. Coos County Habitat for Humanity will use the grant award to help complete their 25th home.
“Weyerhaeuser has a legacy of investing in the communities where we live and work, recognizing that a sustainable community starts with a quality of life,” said Bob Wallis, area manager for Weyerhaeuser in Coos Bay, in a press release. “These grant recipients are unique and serve different needs, yet both are working to provide a better quality of life for the people they serve. We value these organizations because they are helping our community, residents and neighbors thrive.”
Weyerhaeuser’s Giving Fund distributes grants to support environmental stewardship, affordable housing, education, youth development, and civic and cultural growth.
