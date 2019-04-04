SOUTH COAST — Wet weather is hitting the southern Oregon coast starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.
According to a press release from the National Weather Service, moderate to occasionally heavy rain could combine with snow levels anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 feet and bring significant rise to water levels in rivers, streams and creeks.
While no main stem river flooding is forecast right now, heavy rain or snow may cause snowmelt that will make the rivers rise, the release explained.
“We’ll be monitoring river levels and forecasts closely during this wet pattern,” the release said. “Latest models suggest river levels will peak Monday, below flood stage for all rivers.”
The NWS’s latest model data showed Friday’s storm weakening, while the storm worsens from Saturday to Monday night.
“Even with the latest model trends, there is still concern for heavy rainfall and strong winds Friday,” the release said. “Also, there is increasing concern for heavy rain and potential flooding Saturday night into Monday.”
As the storm hits Thursday, the heaviest precipitation with this front is expected at the coast, in the coast range, and in Siskiyou County, the release said.