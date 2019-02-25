SOUTH COAST — Most school districts are on regular schedules this morning, though the Myrtle Point School and Port Orford School districts are closed today due to flooding.
The Reedsport Charter School announced a two-hour delay this morning as bad weather persists.
Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney told The World that though the district is on a regular schedule, school buses aren't able to get to some homes. The district has called those families directly.
As the storm raged last night, approximately 8,700 residents on Douglas Electric Cooperative lost power. In a press release from DEC close to midnight, it announced a "system-wide outage."
"If you include Pacific Power, there are about 25,000 consumers without power in Douglas County," the release said, adding that contract right-of-way crews and other resources would be on hand this morning to restore power. Other crews worked through the night to fix the problem.
However, this morning on the DEC website, it stated that 90 percent of customers are without power this morning, affecting 35,000 people.
"Again, we encourage our members to be on the safe side and prepare to be without power through the evening, into tomorrow and possibly longer," the release said. "As the weather turns to rain, conditions will remain difficult as crews continue efforts to restore power."
For outage information, call 1-888-420-8826 or visit www.dec.coop.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Checker, wet weekend weather also brought Monday road closures and delays along most of our local highways.
Highway 42 and Highway 42 South each had delays resulting from landslides. On Highway 42, the delay was around six miles east of Myrtle Point. Further east on the highway, winter weather led to a requirement for cars to carry chains or have traction tires in the area of Camas Valley.
On Highway 42 South, the delay was two miles west of Riverton. Delays are expected to last around 20 minutes to two hours.
Highway 101 was experiencing a high water closure six miles north of Langlois at Four Mile Creek.
Meanwhile, Highway 38 was closed from mile post 29 to mile post 17, just west of Elkton.
Highway 126 was closed east of Mapleton, from mile post 14 to 42.
The Nancy Devereux Center's warming center is open tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
"We provide a hot meal, warm beverages and a place to stay out of the rain and cold," stated a press release from the center. "Donations are welcome, proteins like hamburger, hot dogs and peanut butter, coffee, tea and cider, and monetary donations are always needed. Thank you to the community who has been so supportive of this effort to keep those in need warm and dry."
The Devereux Center is located at 1200 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay.