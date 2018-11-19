COOS COUNTY -- A series of fronts will bring valley rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to southern Oregon for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The first front will arrive on Wednesday, the second and wettest front will arrive on Thanksgiving and linger through Friday. The last of the fronts will arrive Friday night into Saturday, according to a press release from Coos County Emergency Program Manager Michael Murphy.
Precipitation will gradually end on Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures will be relatively colder after Sunday, with lows reaching the low 20s east of the Cascades and the low 30s west of the Cascades, except for the coast.
The National Weather service suggests that with wet wind weather, folks traveling for the holiday allow themselves extra time to reach their destination, provide more space between vehicles, keep a roadside emergency kit in vehicles, and carry chains or snow tires.