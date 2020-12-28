After completing the Cub Scouting program where he earned the Arrow Light Award, Riley Wesman joined Boy Scout Troop 9 in Coos Bay in October 2008. As a Boy Scout over the last 12 years Riley earned 21 merit badges and served in a number of leadership positions within the troop including being the Senior Patrol Leader for the troop. In addition to attending weekly Scout meetings, he participated in many weekend camp outs and several week long summer camps.
Riley graduated from North Bend High School last year where he had participated in numerous athletic teams including baseball, basketball, track and cross country, and wrestling where he receive various awards and served as team captains for many of the teams. He also participated in several other clubs in addition to sports. He is now attending Southwestern Oregon Community College working on a degree in the nursing program while also working for the West Coast Contractors company.
For his Eagle Project Riley and his 28 assistants worked for approximately 595 hours in planning and constructing a bronze soldiers cross statute to honor and remember the loved ones who paid the greatest sacrifice while fighting for our country at the David Dewett Memorial north of the McCullough Bridge.
The following short story is how Riley Wesman responded to the question of what does scouting mean to me?
Scouting has been about more than just the weekend camp outs and earning merit badges. For it has been about trying and learning new things, helping others, giving back, and creating a bond with fellow scouts. Starting in the first grade as a Tiger Cub, I have had 13 years to learn and understand what it means to be a scout. The Scout Law describes this quite well with 12 different virtues a Scout is to uphold. Learning these traits has built me into a better person as I have grown, I have learned to be selfless and help others.
Giving back to our community has always been a priority of mine, especially for those who risked lives fighting for our country. My Eagle Scout Project portrays this mind set as I put in a bronze soldier‘s cross at our local David Dewett Veterans Memorial Wayside. This monument is composed of a solid bronze soldiers cross sitting atop a granite base, centered on a granite base, centered on a concrete star. With railings from the McCollough Bridge as a backdrop and a hand railing around the granite base this Killed-In-Action Memorial will serve as a healing place for anyone who has lost a loved one in service. At the end of the walkway connecting to the concrete star is a granite triangle with the words “All Gave Some” to correlate with the words “Some Gave All” engraved on the granite base of the soldiers cross. With the completion of this project many veterans have said, “The wayside is now complete.”
In summation, the single most important thing I have learned throughout my Scouting career has been doing my duty to God and my country, helping other people at all times, keeping myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. Scouting has shaped me to become the man I am today.
