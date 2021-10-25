Curious about comics, graphic novels and manga, but don’t know where to jump in? Have you tried reading a graphic novel, but just didn’t “get” it? Do you have a loved one or friend who is really into comics, and you want to join in? The North Bend Public Library has a solution.
On Thursday, November 4 at 2 p.m., NBPL will hold a program called “Welcome to Comics!” This participatory lecture will start from the ground up. Attendees will discover that they already have all the tools needed to dive into comics, and just need to learn how to leverage them.
The leader of this presentation is Katherine Keller. Katherine is a co-founder of the comics webzine Sequentialtart.com, a former board member of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and is currently on the steering committee for the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival. She has been a reader of comics since 1992. Katherine currently works for UNLV’s Teacher Development and Resources Library where her many duties include instruction sessions like this one.
This is a Zoom presentation. Register to attend at https://tinyurl.com/4rdh37ns. On the day of the presentation, attendees will need a sheet of paper, a pen or a pencil, and a comic. Comics are available at Coastline libraries.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
