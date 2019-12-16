EASTSIDE — A faulty light fixture caused a house fire Sunday night.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department responded to the Ninth Avenue fire at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic space and the fire was extinguished by 10 p.m.,” the release said. “An investigation found a faulty light fixture to be the cause.”
The homeowner turned off the power before CBFD arrived, the release said, adding that there was moderate fire damage to the roof and some smoke and water damage to the living area.
However, CBFD was called again to the home at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, after an ember from the initial fire smoldered in a piece of cedar siding and started a second fire. That fire was contained to the siding near the gable of the roof.
“While this type of secondary fire is extremely rare, it is an example of the sometimes-unpredictable nature of fire behavior,” the release said.
“During this season of the year, it is common to have additional loads on household electrical systems from holiday lights to portable heaters. This additional load can stress an electrical circuit, creating heat and potentially a fire. The Fire Department would like to remind you to be careful not to overload circuits and never use damaged cords.”