A Bandon woman who admitted to killing her two housemates in 2020 will spend at least the next 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second degree murder.
Ashley Margaret Webber was sentenced by Judge Martin Stone to two life sentences on March 31, and she will not be eligible for parole for 35 years.
Weber plead guilty earlier this year to intentionally causing the death of Michael Lambert and Jasmine Moon-Painter on April 11, 2020.
According to a previous story in The World, Lambert and Moon-Painter lived in a residence on the outskirts of Bandon with Webber in 2020. On April 11, Lambert called 9-1-1 and reported he had been shot and stabbed.
When emergency responders arrived, they found Lambert with a gunshot wound to his neck and several stab wounds to his back and neck. An autopsy revealed Lambert died due to the stab wounds.
While at the residence, police found the body of Moon-Painter. She died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Webber was arrested the same day and has been in the Coos County Jail since.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said she would be transported to the Coffee Creek Correctional Institute in Wilsonville in the near future.
