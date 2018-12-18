COOS COUNTY — There are 484 homes still without power.
According to Pacific Power’s spokesman, Tom Gauntt, those homes may not have power restored until midnight.
“Most are north of Barview,” he said, attributing the outage to the storm. Wind has brought down numerous trees on Cape Arago Highway, taking with them power lines.
“There are 30 separate incidents of downed trees,” he said.
Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy said there will be more rain tonight sometime before 10 p.m. After checking with the National Weather Service, he said people should expect gusts up to 20 miles an hour.
“Branches are weakened from the winds this morning,” Gauntt said. “It won’t take much to break those off. If you have power now and know another storm is coming tonight, charge up devices you need like your phone.”
He added that it would be good to have blankets ready, as well as flashlights.
“If you’re out and around and see puddling or ponding, steer clear of that,” he said. “If you see wires, treat them as if they are live even if you don’t see any sparking. That’s not the only indicator of a live wire.”
If the power goes out, Gauntt reminded residents to call their local power company to report it.
“And if you’re in an area where there is an outage and you have neighbors who don’t make a lot of contact with outside folks, check in with them to make sure they are okay,” Gauntt said.
Earlier this morning, up to 4,256 people went without power.
As The World reported previously, the largest of those outages had been in the Empire area.
“That one started at 5:09 a.m. and is still active,” said Tom Gauntt in a previous interview, spokesman for Pacific Power. “There are 2,144 customers affected by it.”
Empire had another outage earlier this morning at 4:31 a.m. that took down power for 566 customers, but has since been restored.
Other outages are still active on Lockhart in Coos Bay, affecting 1,727 customers.
“This is all wind related,” Gauntt said. “They found a wire downed by a tree on Cape Arago Highway, so are attempting to isolate the damage.”
Gauntt warned that so long as the storm continue, outages may as well. He assured that Pacific Power is moving to each outage to fix them as they happen.
“When the storm is finished, there may still be minor blows as limbs weakened by the storm are knocked down,” he said. “That is the shape of storms like this, you get aftershocks. Flooding is a component too. At some point, that can undermine trees and utility poles as well.”
As of 8 a.m. this morning, two state highways in the Coos Bay area closed due to fallen trees.
In a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Cape Arago Highway is shut down northeast of Charleston at milepost 7.8. Traffic is being detouring along Libby Lane.
However, Coos River Highway is closed at milepost 10 four miles west of Allegany. No detour is available.
“The roads will remain closed until the trees can be removed,” the release said. “No time estimates are available.”
Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office told The World in an email that telephone poles were down this morning, but have been moved out of the way by Pacific Power already.
“There is lots of debris in the road and standing water to watch out for,” Fabrizio said and reminded drivers to take it slow today.
Already there has been an accident on Ocean Boulevard. A vehicle hit a tree, but according to Coos Bay Police there were no injuries.
“Heavy rain and wind seem to be the order of the day,” said Michael Murphy, Coos County Emergency Manager this morning. “Pools of standing water in some locations can create a hazard as well. The best advice for folks is to stay home if possible. If you must venture out, allow plenty of extra time and drive carefully. Most problems happen because folks get in a hurry and drive too fast for conditions.”
This story will be updated as more information is released.