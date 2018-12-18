COOS COUNTY — Now 4,256 people are without power this morning.
According to Pacific Power, one of the largest outages is in Empire right now.
“That one started at 5:09 a.m. and is still active,” said Tom Gauntt, spokesman for Pacific Power. “There are 2,144 customers affected by it.”
Empire had another outage earlier this morning at 4:31 a.m. that took down power for 566 customers, but it has since been restored in that area.
Other outages are still active on Lockhart in Coos Bay, affecting 1,727 customers.
“This is all wind related,” Gauntt said. “They found a wire downed by a tree on Cape Arago Highway, so are attempting to isolate the damage.”
Gauntt warned that so long as the storm continues, outages may as well. He assured that Pacific Power is moving to each outage to fix them as they happen.
“When the storm is finished, there may still be minor blows as limbs weakened by the storm are knocked down,” he said. “That is the shape of storms like this, you get aftershocks. Flooding is a component too. At some point, that can undermine trees and utility poles as well.”
As of 8 a.m. this morning, two state highways in the Coos Bay area are closed due to fallen trees.
In a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Cape Arago Highway is shut down northeast of Charleston at milepost 7.8. Traffic is being detouring along Libby Lane.
However, Coos River Highway is closed at milepost 10 four miles west of Allegany. No detour is available.
“The roads will remain closed until the trees can be removed,” the release said. “No time estimates are available.”
Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office told The World in an email that telephone poles were down this morning, but have been moved out of the way by Pacific Power already.
“There is lots of debris in the road and standing water to watch out for,” Fabrizio said and reminded drivers to take it slow today.
Already there has been an accident on Ocean Boulevard. A vehicle hit a tree, but according to Coos Bay Police there were no injuries.
“Heavy rain and wind seem to be the order of the day,” said Michael Murphy, Coos County Emergency Manager this morning. “Pools of standing water in some locations can create a hazard as well. The best advice for folks is to stay home if possible. If you must venture out, allow plenty of extra time and drive carefully. Most problems happen because folks get in a hurry and drive too fast for conditions.”
This story will be updated as more information is released.