Pilots, mariners and farmers know weather, because their lives and livelihood depend on the weather. In April Bandon cranberry farmers carefully monitor the weather because the cranberry vines in the bogs are beginning to bud, and most vulnerable to the cold.
Cloudy nights are farmer friendly because the temperature remains moderate. Of more concern are the cloudless nights, when the wind blows from the north and the temperature in the bogs drops below freezing. Those can be sleepless nights for Bandon cranberry farmers because they must go out to the bogs in the dark to check that the pumps are working, and sprinklers are dancing. The water applied at night freezes to insulate the sensitive new growth to ensure the budding berries are protected.
In April, the tender shoots start to grow and spread from the twiggy cranberry vines. There is vertical growth as the shoots and stems become more upright and the cranberry buds begin to form. These buds begin to swell. As the buds on the vines start to elevate and elongate, they enter the “roughneck” stage of development. Soon the budding ruff-necks will abandon their upward trajectory and begin to “hook,” that’s when the vines fold over and begin to bloom. The berry vines will progress from a pre-hook stage in April to full hooking in May. A blossom will form at the end of the stem that will hook over and hang down like an ornament from a Christmas tree. Inside this blossom is where the budding baby cranberry will develop, changing from white to green, on its way to maturity and a rich ruby red color come fall. But for this to happen, the cranberry blossoms, the flowers on the vines, must get pollinated to produce a berry. To spread the pollen, Bandon Cranberry farmers need bees.
The rebirth of cranberries along the southern Oregon coast every spring is a miracle of nature that would not occur without bees. The bees spread the pollen, which makes the cranberries come to life. Bees are most critical for peak cranberry production. Most farmers prefer the wild and free local Bandon bumble bees. They are the hardest working bees in the business and deserve credit for much of the pollination that occurs on Bandon cranberry bogs. They are the most productive bees, visiting over a thousand flowers a day, come rain or come shine. Augmenting the local bumble bees, to ensure widespread and prolific pollination, are imported honeybees. These bees come from Oregon beekeepers and are often imported from California. Some bees come to Bandon after working their magic in the Willamette Valley early in the spring. California honeybees can be fickle, fragile and are always overtaxed, so Bandon cranberry farmers will rent 1-2 beehives per acre to enhance pollination in May and June.
The berry business in Bandon has stopped contracting and is beginning to expand. New bogs are being planted in Bandon, Sixes and Langlois and new vines are being introduced to the area. Expectations for higher crop yields and higher berry prices are widespread. There is optimism in the air about cranberry farming because farmers and savvy investors are buying, building and expanding cranberry holdings along the southern Oregon coast. While inflation will lift food prices and cranberry prices, it has also raised fertilizer, energy prices and shipping costs. Along with higher costs for fertilizer, there are questions about future availability. Russia is the largest producer and exporter of fertilizer in the world, and they are no longer exporting to the West. The cost of exporting cranberries to Asia has quadrupled due to increased shipping costs. Bandon cranberry farmers will focus on domestic sales in 2022.
