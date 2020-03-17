Just six weeks after purchasing The World and its sister newspapers in Reedsport and Bandon, our company – like you – now is dealing with the impact of the highly infectious coronavirus.
To do that, we all need as much information as we can get, as life around us changes rapidly and dramatically. So beginning today, here are just a few of the things we’re doing to help:
- We’re making it easier to get your daily news, by cutting The World’s two-month subscription price in half. You’ll get our newspaper delivered to your door – plenty of social distance - for $14.99 a month up until the first of June. All you need do is sign up before the end of March.
- We’re no longer charging extra for you to receive The World on “premium” days … the Black Friday before Christmas, for example.
- And we’re permanently reducing the price of the Saturday newspaper by half. It will be $2 over the counter, rather than $4.
- Meantime, we’re giving everyone – paid subscriber or not – free access to The World’s informative website, theworldlink.com, until May 1.
All in addition to devoting the majority of our local news coverage to the fast-spreading virus and what we can do to cope with it.
That’s what community newspapers are supposed to do.
