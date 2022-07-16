Do you wake up some mornings feeling as if the planet has finally opened pandora’s box? Or that we’ve let the genie out of the bottle (perhaps both)? Two years back, we knew this thing simply as COVID. We now know it as Alpha, Beta, Delta and most recently Omicron. Omicron has proven the most troublesome, having a capacity to mutate at a rate far exceeding our capacity to develop resistance. We’ve suffered through the subvariants BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.11, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.13, and now as unbelievable as it may seem, we are entering a wave with the most contagious COVID strains yet to date, BA.4 and BA.5. It seems these strains may also be inherently more dangerous than prior Omicron strains.
It seems each variant becomes harder to detect with current testing, meaning most cases go unidentified. Even when they are detected, home tests likely aren’t reported. In fact, estimates nationwide (including Lane and Coos counties) based on sewage water samples, suggested that infection rates are actually 30 times higher than what is being reported (that’s not a misprint). It is felt we are having more new infections currently than at any prior point in the pandemic. At the current reported 7-day average of 100,000 cases per day, the true number may actually be 3 million.
Also hospitalizations, a lagging indicator, are now headed much higher as well, this despite immunity from vaccination or previous infection. Based on conversations with patients, I don’t find this at all hard to believe. Stories which used to be fairly rare have now become commonplace. I’m guessing 10-25% of people walking into my office daily will report having had a recent case of COVID. Why this change? Each subsequent Omicron variant has made current vaccines as well as natural immunity from a prior infection much less effective. Additionally, we’ve dropped most restrictions and mandates. I’d suggest that after two and a half years of this, COVID is starting to feel much less like a normal virus. At this juncture the Spanish flu was over, with COVID it feels like we’re just starting over.
At this point in the pandemic, we’ve learned so much about this virus. We know how it is transmitted, it’s strengths/weaknesses, how it affects various parts of the human body, treatment/vaccination options and how it mutates. Still, at this juncture we do not know one of the most important aspects of any infectious process, it’s origin. If we are to avoid a repeat of this pandemic in short order, we need to know where it came from. How else can we avoid repeating the same errors unless we know precisely what factors contributed in the first place? If this originated in bats, we need better bat control in certain parts of the world. If was a lab leak, we need to change protocols or standards to be sure nothing like this ever happens again.
So which is it, bats or lab leak? I know that we need to “entertain all potential options” but let’s consider a few things. I guess one of the things that bothers me most was China’s early response to accusations that a lab leak was even being considered. In their words, the lab theory was, “a total lie and complete rubbish, having nothing to do with science.” A more appropriate response would have been, “we’ll thoroughly investigate this possibility. If we are responsible, we’ll do everything we can to establish safer protocols and ensure that a leak can never again happen. We also may want to revisit the strains of viruses we are working with.”
Instead, we got anger. They reacted with an immediate complete denial of any wrongdoing which just smacked of a cover-up. “No Mom, I didn’t just throw that ball through the living room window, how could you even suggest that, shame on you,” even though it was your ball, was found lying in a pile of broken glass inside the house, you’d just been outside playing ball and your fingerprints were all over it.
The other thing that doesn’t add up is the severity of this virus. Run of the mill flus can be pretty horrible, but don’t carry nearly such a high degree of mortality. Nor are they associated with the extended list of complications such as we are seeing with COVID. Does this behavior seem a bit more suspicious for an engineered virus. I’m starting to suspect it might. I’m not being a conspiracy theorist here, this is just looking more and more consistent. The Wuhan lab is an epicenter of viral research, constantly engineering new viral strains. Certainly, most of these strains have a perfectly reasonable use in scientific research, but I think we’d be naive to not suspect other stains may be less well intended. This article recently surfaced, “WHO chief, Tedros Adhanem, confides COVID leak did occur after a catastrophic accident at Wuhan lab despite publicly maintaining ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’.” This kind of news rarely sees major headlines.
What we do see in the headlines is long COVID, which is becoming far more commonplace. Two years of experience and research has narrowed down the possible causes. One out of five of us will get some form of long COVID.
You might ask, why would I be at risk? Well, we are all just wired differently. How we react to a COVID infection is encoded in in our DNA, our past medical history and our immunization status. Interestingly, it really has no bearing on how fit you are, where elite athletes are just as much at risk of long COVID as a nursing home patient.
There are three current long COVID theories. These include: 1) Issues with coagulation, 2) Persistent viral colonization, and 3) Altered immune function. There is much data to support any of these theories and it may well turn out that long COVID has more than one cause.
Changes in coagulation have always been a hallmark of the acute infection. People with active COVID are far more likely to develop serious embolic events. There are many instances where a COVID patient, after discharge from the hospital would return home, seemingly recovered, only to sustain a catastrophic pulmonary embolism or other clot, often fatal.
Tissue samples of patients with long COVID commonly show high numbers of diffuse micro emboli or small clots distributed throughout the tissue. This leads to under perfusion of whatever organ is involved. If that organ is the lungs, you will be short of breath, hypoxic and easily fatigued. If in the heart, you will have diminished cardiac output or possible arrythmias. If your brain is involved, you get brain fog. If your brain is getting 20% less blood flow you will not be at the top of your game. You can forget your event at The World Athletic Championships and cancel your MENSA membership.
The next theory is retained virus. Tissue samples of long COVID patients also show persistent viral particles in just about any organ sampled, persisting many months after the active infection has cleared.
The viruses are often still active, and in many cases still replicating. In this situation, COVID has reverted from an acute infection into a chronic illness leading to the array of prolonged symptoms.
The final theory of long COVID proposes the viral infection somehow creates a reset to the body’s immune system, which somehow is unable to reestablish its normal level of function. This heightened activity creates essentially an autoimmune phenomenon whereby the immune system remains in a constant state of inflammation. Certainly, this could also explain prolonged symptoms.
I guess after two and a half years of living with this, if I were able to offer the two best pieces of advice they would be: 1) Keep your vaccination status up to date. Vaccination still makes acute disease less severe and decreases your chance of contracting long COVID. When an Omicron specific vaccination is available, get it. 2) Properly fitted and worn, masks DO work and are still your number one level of defense against ANY strain of this infection. When you’re going out, wear one.
