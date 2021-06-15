COOS BAY ─ Over the weekend, Marshfield High School had its first outdoor graduation ceremony.
At least, it was the first outdoor ceremony in remembered history.
“This is the first time that we know,” said Greg Mulkey, interim principal at Marshfield High School. “Marshfield goes back to the late 1800s, so I can’t (say) it’s the first time ever but it is … in my 35 years here.”
On Saturday, 140 graduates walked onto the football field. Coos Bay School District Superintendent Bryan Trendell said in an interview before the event that both students and staff were excited to have a more traditional ceremony, even if it is still different than normal.
“I think last year we did the best we could with what we were able to do,” Trendell said, referring to the strict pandemic restrictions which led to an unconventional all-day graduation ceremony where the class was split into groups and formed a parade to the school. “…But kids really wanted a more traditional ceremony this year and being able to go outside seemed like a great option.”
Trendell said that the students did well with the distance learning, which was implemented for most of the school year.
“We didn’t see a huge drop-off of percentage and that’s a testament to our staff, graduation coach and administration at the high school,” he said. “There’s a few who struggled with the distance learning and fell behind. (They) will have to do credit recovery and fortunately we can offer that this summer….”
The afternoon ceremony was met with mild weather, allowing students to make a traditional entrance. They were seated on either side of the stage, facing the grandstands where family and friends were seated.
During the ceremony, Trendell told the crowd that “last summer, I didn’t know if we’d get to this day.”
“This group has had to go through what no group has had to go through since 1918,” he continued. “They had to survive a global pandemic, go to school during a global pandemic, learn how to do it remotely and come into school periodically and halfway through the year had to learn how to come back together in-person which wasn’t an easy shift for them either.”
School board member, Adrian DeLeon advised the graduates in his speech for them to follow their plans, “cling to your hopes, and chase your dreams, but remember ‘life happens.’”
The ceremony included a performance from MHS’ choir New Horizons, which sang “Irish Blessing,” staff speaker Bruce Bryant, who teaches social studies, and student speakers Isaiah Wright, Jacob Thompson, and Conor Heckard.
Heckard congratulated the class on fighting back against the challenges they faced during the year and called the Class of 2021 “history makers.”
“For the first time in MHS history we are graduating on the football stadium, we are the first class to have a football game in February, the first class to have a home game in Reedsport – I don’t know how that works but somehow we did it,” he laughed. “And somehow, we’re still graduating.
“With our persistence and our pride, we fought back because life and the system pushed against us so hard this year,” he continued. “We are history makers. Every single one of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In