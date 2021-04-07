The Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means recently announced the dates for the 2021 Oregon Budget Virtual Hearings to receive public feedback on how the Legislature should balance the state budget and use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Oregonians are encouraged to attend the hearings and offer their views on the state budget for the 2021-23 biennium. The co-chairs are particularly interested in hearing how equity can be embedded across the board in both current and new investments.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, these hearings will be conducted virtually and organized by congressional district. Members of the public will be able to submit written testimony, as well as provide live testimony by phone or video during the hearings. Meeting details will be posted on the Oregon Legislative Information Site.
The co-chairs – Senator Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose), Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-Beaverton), and Representative Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) – released their 2021-23 Budget Framework last week. The document serves as a starting point for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
The five dates and times are listed below.
District 1 - Wednesday, April 14, 5:30-7:30 pm
District 2 - Saturday, April 17, 1:00-3:00 pm
District 3 - Wednesday, April 21, 5:30-7:30 pm
District 4 - Thursday, April 22, 5:30-7:30 pm
District 5 - Saturday, April 24, 1:00-3:00 pm
