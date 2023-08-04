A Reedsport couple is taking over leadership at Waynes Color Centre.
Jason and Amy Lavigne said they are happy to keep the family-owned business going. They were familiar with the business and its’ associates before they decided to purchase it. At one point, Jason even worked laying flooring for Wayne.
The Lavignes said they learned a lot about flooring in the process of taking over the business. As new owners, they said there were things they wanted to keep the same, and a few things they wanted to improve upon.
They said they wanted to keep the name Waynes out of respect for the original owner who started offering the community quality flooring products in 1968. They also kept hard-working employees who were already at the business.
They brought in their own team of floor installers.
“We have the best installers on the South coast,” Amy said. “We've know how hard they work and we know what it takes for them to get where they are. They problem solve. They troubleshoot. They are great working with the customer so that they understand the whole process.”
The new owners expanded their products and their business hours. They also switched up the displays inside the showroom to refresh the look inside of the building.
“I think it reflects in the showroom. It’s a lot lighter and brighter and it’s more organized,” Amy said.
The Lavignes said they carry a variety of flooring and tile products that are in the mid to high-end price range. This allows them to focus on quality over quantity.
The family-owned business partners said they are also excited to partner with other local businesses to give customers everything they need for their home remodel. This includes their next-door neighbors at Bayshore Paints.
Amy said she’s really enjoying the opportunity to put her Interior Design skills to use in her new role at Waynes Color Centre.
“It's a lot of fun. I have not had a job that I've been excited to come in everyday in a very long time,” she said.
The interior designer enjoys the process of bringing customers’ ideas to life.
“It's really easy for a homeowner, or anyone really, to put their ideas in their phone or their tablet,” Amy said. “That's actually a really great place to start because if they have an idea of what they want the finished product to look like, I can steer them in that direction while also keeping their budget in mind.”
Waynes Color Centre caters to both do-it-yourselfers and those who prefer to have their flooring professionally installed.
For more information about their products and services, visit waynescolorcentre.com. Waynes Color Centre is located at 1000 N Bayshore Dr. in Coos Bay.
