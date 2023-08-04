Wayne's Color Centre owners

Amy and Jason Lavigne 

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

A Reedsport couple is taking over leadership at Waynes Color Centre.

Jason and Amy Lavigne said they are happy to keep the family-owned business going. They were familiar with the business and its’ associates before they decided to purchase it. At one point, Jason even worked laying flooring for Wayne.

