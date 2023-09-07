A new dental clinic is offering a full range of services from comprehensive exams for kids and adults to emergency dental procedures.
Dr. Priyadarshini (Priya) Agrawal is leading the dental clinic at Waterfall Community Health Center as its founding dental director. She said her journey in dentistry has been marked by a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional dental care to underserved communities.
“Waterfall's dental clinic is an embodiment of my vision—an inclusive space that welcomes and serves all patients without exception,” Agrawal said.
The dental clinic operates as a Federally Qualified Health Center, reflecting a belief in providing accessible care to individuals of all income levels. Agrawal said this commitment is further solidified through a range of options, including sliding fee scales and accepting diverse private dental health insurance plans.
“Our mission is to provide affordable care to the community so that everybody has access to oral healthcare,” the local dentist said.
The dental clinic is accepting new patients without the long wait period that some other dental clinics are experiencing.
Waterfall Community Health Center representatives said they are dedicated to providing high-quality dental care that is effective, affordable and integrated with medical and behavioral/social health.
“We strive to listen to each and every concern and create a very compassionate environment for our patients. We provide care through this compassionate approach and hope to empower our patients to achieve a lifetime of good dental health,” Agrawal said.
The Waterfall dental clinic is located at 1885 Waite Street in North Bend. They can be reached 541-696-5006. More information about the clinic can be found at www.wfall.org/dental.
