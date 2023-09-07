Dr. Priyadarshini (Priya) Agrawal

Dr. Priyadarshini (Priya) Agrawal is the dental director at Waterfall Community Health Center.

 Courtesy photo

A new dental clinic is offering a full range of services from comprehensive exams for kids and adults to emergency dental procedures.

Dr. Priyadarshini (Priya) Agrawal is leading the dental clinic at Waterfall Community Health Center as its founding dental director. She said her journey in dentistry has been marked by a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional dental care to underserved communities.

